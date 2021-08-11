Brokerages Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FGBI stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,620 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $50,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219 over the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

