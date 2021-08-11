Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Gladstone Commercial also posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.