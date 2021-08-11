Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Gladstone Commercial also posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.