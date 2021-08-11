Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73. Perficient has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $103.58.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Perficient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

