Brokerages Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) PT at $314.55

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $320.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $322.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

