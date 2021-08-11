Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 3,568.44

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

Several research analysts have recently commented on BATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,533 shares of company stock worth $6,852,393.

BATS opened at GBX 2,652.84 ($34.66) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,768.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

