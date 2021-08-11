Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 3,568.44

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).
Several research analysts have recently commented on BATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,533 shares of company stock worth $6,852,393.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.