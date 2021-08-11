Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Target Price at C$236.00

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$236.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$237.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$219.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.39. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$147.94 and a 1 year high of C$240.10.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.