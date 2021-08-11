Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT at $110.97

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Galapagos stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $195.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

