Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT at $110.97

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.69.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Galapagos stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $195.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
