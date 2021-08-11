Brokerages Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) PT at $84.63

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 67.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.90.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.