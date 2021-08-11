Brokers Issue Forecasts for TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAct Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

