Brokers Issue Forecasts for Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $6.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

VRSK opened at $187.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

