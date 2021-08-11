Brokers Offer Predictions for CRA International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.34. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $91.73 on Monday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $671.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

