Brokers Offer Predictions for Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

