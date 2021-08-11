Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives $8.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKD. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BKD opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 1,367,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

