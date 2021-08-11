Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives $8.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKD. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of BKD opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 1,367,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
