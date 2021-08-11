Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.24

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BVRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.63.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.