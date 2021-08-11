Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Up 8%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shares shot up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. 6,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,941,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

