Bytom (BTM) 1-Day Volume Hits $44.07 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $112.69 million and approximately $44.07 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00373370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,697,690,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,405,469 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

