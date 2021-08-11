Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Cabot’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CBT opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19. Cabot has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on CBT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

