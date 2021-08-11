Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 120,856 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,004 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,318 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after buying an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

NYSE COG opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $20.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

