California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 162,384 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $4,905,620.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $198,026.55.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,362,281.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $13,325,705.04.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $1,268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after buying an additional 1,389,993 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

