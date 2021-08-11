Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Callaway Golf updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ELY opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

