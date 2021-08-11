Canaccord Genuity Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$25.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEED. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.05.

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$24.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$18.44 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.50. The firm has a market cap of C$9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.08.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

