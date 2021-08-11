Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s current price.

ATYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 307.08. The stock has a market cap of £433.98 million and a PE ratio of 8.30. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total value of £17,800 ($23,255.81). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $3,382,530.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

