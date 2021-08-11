Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Down to $44.44

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.44, but opened at $41.99. Canada Goose shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 71,170 shares trading hands.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,394,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $17,299,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 5,073.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 497,751 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after acquiring an additional 423,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,070,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.