Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,963 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 2.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $50,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. 85,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

