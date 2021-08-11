Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ocugen in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OCGN. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

OCGN opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $84,872.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,512.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,372. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $586,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 72.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 294,657 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

