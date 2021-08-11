Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPetro in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $780.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ProPetro by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

