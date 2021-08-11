Capital One Financial Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

NYSE:OXY opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $6,357,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 320.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

