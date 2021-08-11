Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.40 on Monday. Capstead Mortgage has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 21.42 and a quick ratio of 21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $620.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstead Mortgage (CMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.