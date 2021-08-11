Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “
Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.40 on Monday. Capstead Mortgage has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 21.42 and a quick ratio of 21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $620.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
About Capstead Mortgage
Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.
