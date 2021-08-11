Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Purchases $32,269,796.33 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CDLX stock opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.