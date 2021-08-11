Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Purchases $32,269,796.33 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CDLX stock opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
