Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.00.

Cardlytics stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $404,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,365.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 373,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,557,406 and sold 24,952 shares valued at $2,891,629. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

