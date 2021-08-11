CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
NASDAQ:MTBCP opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90.
CareCloud Company Profile
