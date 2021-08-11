CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:MTBCP opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

