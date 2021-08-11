Carl Ledbetter Sells 50,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $5,332,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00.

NYSE:NET opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.74 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 32.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 36.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

