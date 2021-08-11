Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,535 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 349,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97.

