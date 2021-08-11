CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane Sells 1,428 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $29,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Meniane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.32 million, a PE ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in CarParts.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CarParts.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

