CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan Sells 700 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $14,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Houman Akhavan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarParts.com alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Houman Akhavan sold 300 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $5,865.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $324,070.90.

PRTS opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $912.32 million, a P/E ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,092,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 1,042,214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 562,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.