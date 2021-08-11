Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Issues Earnings Results

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CSPR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 20,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $237.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.73. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CSPR shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

