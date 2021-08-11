Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Issues Earnings Results

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CSPR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 20,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $237.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.73. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23.
In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Casper Sleep
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
