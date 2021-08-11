Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $65.09. 4,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,959. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,319,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,011. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.