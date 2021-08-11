Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.71.

Shares of CSTL opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.15. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $348,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,011. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

