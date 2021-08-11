Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CATB opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATB. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $7,158,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,740,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 852,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 202,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $471,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

