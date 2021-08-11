Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,857 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $251.95 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $254.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.79.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

