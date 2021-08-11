CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$83.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.13.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$72.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.18. The company has a market cap of C$13.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$46.22 and a 52 week high of C$75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,572,802. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

