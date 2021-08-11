Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,270. The stock has a market cap of $260.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.95. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.01.
A number of analysts recently commented on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.