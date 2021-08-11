Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,270. The stock has a market cap of $260.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.95. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Get Celcuity alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celcuity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Celcuity worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.