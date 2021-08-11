Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CELTF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.59.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

