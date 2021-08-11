Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%.
Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,082. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.78. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
