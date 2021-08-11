Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,082. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.78. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

