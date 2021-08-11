Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Critical Review

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $2.59 billion 4.08 $236.00 million $2.01 31.65

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 9.81% 13.92% 9.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 1 3 0 2.75

Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.46%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus price target of $66.71, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Centessa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Centessa Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency. The company's preclinical product candidates comprise ZF887 for alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency; MGX292 for pulmonary arterial hypertension; CBS001 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; CBS004 for systemic sclerosis and lupus; LB1 and LB2 for solid tumors; Oral OX2R Agonist and Intranasal OX2R Agonist for narcolepsy type 1; Dual STAT3/5 Degrader for hematological malignancies; EGFR Ex20 and EGFR-C797S inhibitors for non-small cell lung cancer; and next generation EGFR inhibitors. The company was formerly known as United Medicines Biopharma Limited and changed its name to Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited in February 2021. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. The Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients segment is comprised of manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, also known as API, which are the principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on research and development of differentiated formulations. The Others segment includes the operations of the subsidiary of the company. The company was founded by Kallam Anji Reddy on February 24, 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.