Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

