CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Trading Down 5.2%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price was down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.91 and last traded at $48.12. Approximately 2,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 249,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

