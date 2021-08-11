CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Announces Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50), RTT News reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. 35,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,751. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $1,953,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

