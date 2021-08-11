Charles E. Tyson Buys 2,500 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Stock

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE LL opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $597.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LL. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 65,802 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.