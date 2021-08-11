Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

